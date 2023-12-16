Westmoreland DA: Woman found dead in St. Clair

Dec. 15—The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau is investigating the death of a woman found Thursday afternoon in St. Clair, according to county District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

Police received a missing-person report involving the woman earlier in the week and began seeking her whereabouts, Ziccarelli said in a news release.

Her body was discovered Thursday. Her identity has not been released.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .