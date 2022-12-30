Westmoreland district attorney says use of force justified in November police shooting of man

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the November shooting of a Johnstown man by state police was justified.

Krysten Pretlor, 35, was shot and killed by state police Nov. 3 after he allegedly led officers on high-speed chase after a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township, Cambria County.

PREVIOUS CONTENT: Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County

Pretlor led troopers on a high-speed chase on Route 22 and tried to turn his vehicle around, according to state police. A state trooper tried to get the suspect to stop using a defensive maneuver, but he would not comply.

Ziccarelli said in a report witnesses and video showed Pretlor point a firearm in the direction of state police. Evidence shows Pretlor fired multiple rounds from inside and outside of his vehicle toward troopers, she said.

Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, testimony, and evidence gathered from the scene and determined the use of deadly force was justified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

