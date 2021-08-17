Westmoreland drowning victim identified as missing Pittsburgh woman

Aug. 17—A body found in Partridge Brook in Westmoreland on Sunday has been identified as a missing Pennsylvania woman, state police said Sunday.

Around 3:25 p.m. Sunday state police received a call reporting human remains discovered in Partridge Brook in Westmoreland.

The victim has been identified as Toni Baker, 41, of Pittsburgh, Pa. Baker had been the subject of several missing and vulnerable person bulletins from both the Pittsburgh, Pa. and Brattleboro, Vt. police departments.

Troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop — F had made contact with Baker on July 19. At the time she was in the company of her juvenile son. The juvenile was returned to family members in Pennsylvania pursuant to a court order.

"Baker was evaluated at Speare Memorial Hospital due to mental health concerns and later released," state police said in a news release.

Both Vermont State Police and Brattleboro, Vt., police had separate encounters with Baker between July 19 and July 20. On July 22, troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop — C barracks made contact with Baker on Route 63 in Westmoreland near Partridge Brook.

According to state police, at that time Baker refused to identify herself to troopers and refused any services offered to her.

Following an autopsy performed Monday, Baker's date of death is presumed to be July 23, and the cause of death to be probable drowning, state police said.

The manner of death was determined to be accidental, and officials believe Baker was likely carried into the Partridge Brook by floodwaters.