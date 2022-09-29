Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range

Sep. 29—Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range.

Ground was broken earlier this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield.

"Any county agency can use it," said county park police Chief Henry Fontana.

Departments such as the park police and its nearly 40 officers, members of county Sheriff's Department, probation officers and deputy coroners carry weapons.

Each will have access to the facility to practice shooting and reach qualification requirements for the carrying of firearms.

The park police for years has rented space at the Pennsylvania State Police shooting range in Westmoreland County, but scheduling conflicts have made it difficult to find enough time for officers to practice and obtain certifications, Fontana said.

The sheriff's department shoots for free at East Huntingdon Sportsman's Club, according to Sheriff James Albert.

"We do rifle and shotgun qualification there and we've trained more than ever," Albert said.

Albert was unaware of the park police shooting range construction project.

"We would consider using it and we'll see what it looks like," Albert said.

Fontana said the new outdoor 50-foot range will accommodate up to 10 shooters. Each department that uses the facility will be responsible for supplying targets, ammunition and oversight at the facility. The range will be unstaffed, Fontana said.

The county's road crew is preparing the site located near the pauper's cemetery behind the county jail, according to Public Works Director Greg McCloskey.

Fontana said the project's $30,000 price tag, approved earlier this month by county commissioners, will ultimately save taxpayer money.

"This is way cheaper than having to pay rent," Fontana said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .