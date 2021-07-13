Westmoreland jail to house former Pagan leader and his accused attacker

Jul. 13—The former Pagan's Motorcycle Club leader who police said was a target of a North Huntingdon man now awaiting trial for two murders and shooting at three local homes will be under the same roof at the end of July.

An amended court order signed July 9 by Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger now requires Dennis "Rooster" Katona report to the county jail on July 30 to serving the remainder of his 80-month drug sentence.

Katona, 54, of Hempfield originally was instructed to report directly to the state prison in Somerset County to avoid potential contact with Victor Steban. Police contend Steban, 53, fired shots at Katona's home during a series of incidents in May that included the killing of two people in Penn Township.

Following a preliminary hearing in late May, Steban told reporters the murders and other alleged offenses were "all about getting Rooster."

Deputy Attorney General Mark Serge said Monday the state's Department of Corrections objected to having Katona report directly to a state prison. The judge amended the court order to align with standard procedures that call for inmates to begin their sentences at county prisons before they are transferred to the state's processing center, he said.

Katona was convicted of drug offenses and sentenced to serve a 40-to-80 month prison sentence after police raided his Hempfield home in 2011 and found 4 grams of cocaine and nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine — with a combined street value of $20,000 — and $4,000 cash.

He was freed in December 2016 after a state appeals court overturned his conviction. Last October the state Supreme Court reinstated Katona's conviction. Prosecutors said Katona still has at least 5 1/2 months to serve before he is eligible for parole.

Katona was ordered to report to prison earlier this summer but was delayed because of health issues. Katona had heart surgery in June, according to his defense lawyer.

Westmoreland County Prison Warden Bryan Kline said Katona and Steban won't have any contact in the jail.

"There are policies and procedures in place to keep inmates separate if needed," Kline said.

It's unclear just how long both will be at the jail. Kline declined to discuss the process and time frames involving the transfer of inmates to other facilities, but said Katona's transfer to a state prison will be coordinated between the county sheriff's office and the Department of Corrections.

