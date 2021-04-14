Westmoreland jail inmate accused of biting guard, grabbing breasts

Apr. 14—A woman incarcerated at the Westmoreland County Prison is accused by police of biting a female guard and grabbing the officer's breasts, according to court papers.

Patricia D. Proctor, 27, of Mt. Pleasant Township, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by a prisoner and simple assault.

County detectives said Proctor was on K Unit April 2 when a nurse and the guard checked on her. When the guard tried to move Proctor back into her cell, investigators said Proctor attempted to bite the guard's neck and instead bit her upper arm. The guard pinned Proctor against a wall and Proctor grabbed the guard's breasts, according to court papers. The nurse told detectives Proctor refused to go back in her cell and resisted the guard.

Proctor has been lodged at the jail in Hempfield since March 31 based on an arrest warrant from Virginia. She was arraigned Tuesday on the new charges and is being held on $25,000 bond. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for May 7.

State police were called to Proctor's apartment on Clay Avenue in Bridgeport for a domestic situation on March 31 and found that she was wanted by the Norfolk Police Department, according to court papers. She was denied bond while awaiting extradition at the jail. An extradition hearing is set for Tuesday, according to online court records.

The nature of the charges from Virginia was unclear in court documents.

Proctor was sentenced to probation in 2018 on larceny charges in Norfolk General District Court, according to online court records. She previously lived in Virginia Beach and Newport News, Va.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.