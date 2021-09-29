Westmoreland jail inmate accused of spitting in guard's face

Sep. 28—A man incarcerated at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Tuesday on charges he spit in the face of a female corrections officer, according to court papers.

William Thornhill, 31, formerly of Glassport, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by prisoner and simple assault.

Westmoreland County detectives said Thornhill refused to listen to orders of corrections officers on Aug. 24 when he went from the showers to a television in the day room area of B Unit, according to court papers. The female corrections officer asked Thornhill to return to his cell when he spit in her face, authorities said.

As other officers were attempting to secure him, police said Thornhill grabbed at the female guard's buttocks and tried to put his hand between her legs, according to court papers.

The guard later went to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment for her eyes, authorities said.

Thornhill was being held on $100,000 bond at the Hempfield jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

He has been incarcerated since Aug. 20 though it was unclear why, according to jail and court records. Thornhill is awaiting court action in two Allegheny cases — on aggravated harassment by prisoner and escape charges — and a second Westmoreland case in which he is charged with aggravated assault stemming from a Derry Township incident.

He is accused of assaulting a nurse at Torrance State Hospital while he was there for a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

