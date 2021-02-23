Westmoreland jail inmate charged after detectives say she swallowed drugs in cell

Feb. 23—A Westmoreland County Prison inmate is accused by county detectives of swallowing four stamp bags of suspected heroin she had in her cell after being committed there earlier this month, according to court papers.

Elizabeth June Cramer, 35, of Greensburg, is charged with contraband and tampering with evidence.

A fifth stamp bag recovered in Cramer's cell by corrections officers was marked "Chucky," which has been linked to drug overdoses and deaths around the region, according to court papers.

A corrections officer told county detectives that a shakedown of Cramer's cell was conducted at 10 p.m. Feb. 4 after she lodged at the Hempfield jail earlier in the day. She threw a blanket, grabbed a few stamp bags and stuffed them in her mouth, according to court papers. One of the bags remained on the bed and guards could not retrieve a second that got lodged in her mouth and was later swallowed.

Cramer later told a fellow inmate that she ate four stamp bags of heroin, according to court papers.

She was arrested last week and jailed on $25,000 bond. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A March 5 preliminary hearing is set.

She was arraigned Feb. 5 on drug charges filed in October by Greensburg police. She is being held on $15,000 bond in that case and a plea court hearing is set for May 5, according to online court records.

At least two men have been arrested within the past month in North Huntingdon Township after both were found to be in possession of stamp bags with the "Chucky" marking during traffic stops, according to court papers. Township police have said that marking has been linked to numerous overdoses and deaths in the area.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .