Westmoreland judges resume prison board membership

Feb. 28—For the first time in more than a decade, Westmoreland judges will have a voice on the county's prison board.

Common Pleas Judge Harry Smail Jr. attended his first meeting Monday of the now seven-member prison board as part of an effort by judges to have more influence on the administration and operation of the Hempfield lockup.

Judges had served on the board — along with the three county commissioners, the controller, district attorney and sheriff — dating to 1990, but, about a decade ago, the courts withdrew from membership of the jail oversight group.

President Judge Christopher Feliciani, who took over as head of the county's 11-judge bench in January, said the time is right for the courts to reengage with operations at the jail.

"I thought it was prudent to have a judge sit on the prison board. We deal with the prison on a daily basis and felt it prudent we do this so we better know what is happening and keeping up with the prison," Feliciani said.

The judge's inclusion comes as the county continues to deal with a variety of issues at the 700-bed jail that include difficulties hiring guards and other employees as well as ongoing lawsuits filed by inmates who claimed they were mistreated by corrections officers.

The county last year paid nearly $200,000 to settle four lawsuits, three filed by former inmates who claimed they were mistreated and one related to a sexual harassment allegation by a former nurse at the facility.

Another federal lawsuit was filed last week against the jail by a former inmate who claimed he did not receive prompt medical care after a fight and was instead placed in solitary confinement.

Feliciani said previous president judges withdrew from prison board participation over fears of potential conflicts of interest because criminal court judges sentence inmates to the jail. Smail is assigned to the civil court division.

Smail said his role will be to monitor jail operations, participate in decisions to oversee staff and inmates and report back to the county judges.

"It is important for the judiciary to have an understanding with how the jail is being administered and with regards to the treatment of inmates," Smail said.

The prison board primarily serves as an advisory committee to the three county commissioners, who ultimately have the final authority to approve contracts and spending to operate the lockup. The board also hires and fires jail staff.

Smail said the courts should be involved in those decisions.

"I'm not one to hold back. If I see something, I am going to articulate it," Smail said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .