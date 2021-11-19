Westmoreland lawyer accused of assaulting state trooper at Seven Springs waives right to hearing

Nov. 18—A Westmoreland County assistant public defender accused of assaulting a state trooper at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

David E. Mulock, 36, of Murrysville, has been suspended with pay since his arrest on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and simple assault in connection with the Sept. 15 incident, according to online dockets.

Authorities said Mulock appeared drunkcand initially refused to furnish identification in the parking lot where he struggled with officers and resisted arrest as they attempted to place him in custody.

Police said Mulock kicked one officer during the confrontation, which occurred the night before the start of the annual three-day Westmoreland County Bench Bar Conference for local lawyers and judges.

Mulock serves an assistant public defender. For now, he will continue to earn his $54,000 annual salary while he remains suspended pending the disposition of the case, according to county officials. He was hired by the county in 2014 and previously worked as a law clerk for Westmoreland Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger.

According to online dockets, Mulock is scheduled make his next court appearance in the case Dec. 27 before Somerset Judge D. Gregory Geary for formal arraignment. He remains free on unsecured bond.

