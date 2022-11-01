Westmoreland man acquitted of killing police officer to remain in jail pending trial

The man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges he assaulted a law enforcement official.

On Monday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio rejected Ray Allen Shetler Jr.’s request to lift the detainer that has kept him in custody, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

“I am not confident with Mr. Shetler’s compliance with probation,” the judge said.

Shetler, 38, has been in jail since December 2021. He was arrested for failing to appear in court for a probation violation hearing. He is accused of violating the terms of his release after serving a sentence for theft of a truck while fleeing from authorities following the fatal shooting of St. Clair Township police Officer Lloyd Reed.

Reed was fatally shot by Shetler while responding to a domestic abuse call. Shetler said he didn’t know Reed, who was in uniform, was a police officer.

Prosecutors claimed Shetler violated the terms of his release when he tested positive for illegal drugs in August 2021 and failed to contact probation officers.

Officers testified Monday that Shelter was detained following a five-day search. They said Shetler fought with officers as they attempted to take him into custody.

