Westmoreland man arrested for alleged Turner Dairy Farm tractor theft

A Salem man is facing theft charges for allegedly taking a tractor belonging to Turner Dairy Farm.

Gary A. Lauffer, 54, was arrested Sunday after state police in Westmoreland County said they found a missing tractor worth $15,000 at his home, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

Lauffer allegedly told troopers he took the tractor from a nearby dairy farm to do work on his property.

Police were notified by Turner Dairy Farm Friday that a red International tractor was missing from their Bell Township property. The tractor was spotted about a mile away parked in Lauffer’s driveway, according to the Trib.

He didn’t have permission to use or take it, according to court papers.

Lauffer is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.

