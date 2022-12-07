Westmoreland man arrested for allegedly lying about military service, stealing coffee

A New Kensington man was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail on charges of retail theft and misrepresentation as a of member or veteran of the military after state police say he drank a coffee in a local Sheetz without paying for it.

Employees of the Sheetz on Lincoln Highway in Greensburg told state police Adam Pelchar, 46, refused to leave, according to a report. A trooper saw Pelchar drink a coffee in the dining room area. When he asked Pelchar if he was going to pay for it, he allegedly told the trooper he was in the military and entitled to free coffee. The trooper said he learned that was not true and took Pelchar into custody. A search revealed multiple items stolen inside the gas station.

Pelchar was placed in jail on a secured bond due to previous failures to appear.

