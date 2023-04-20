Westmoreland man charged for allegedly taking over $2,200 in Lego sets from Walmart

A man is facing charges after state police say he walked out of the East Huntingdon Township Walmart without paying for over $2,200 worth of Lego.

Cody Albright, 31, of Mt. Pleasant, is charged with retail theft after state police in Greensburg say he left the Walmart on Summit Ridge March 6 without paying for 19 Lego sets and a pair of men’s boots.

