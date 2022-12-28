Westmoreland man dies after falling down embankment while checking animal traps

A Unity man died after falling down an embankment, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said.

Paul Berger, 63, died Tuesday night after checking animal traps on his property in the area of McChesney Road, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Coroner Timothy J. Carson told the Trib it was icy and and Berger fell down the side of a hill.

Berger was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

