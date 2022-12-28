Westmoreland man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 26-year-old man Jeannette man died in a crash along Route 981 in Derry Township Tuesday night.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jacob Scott Mayer, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m.

The crash was discovered by a deputy coroner who was driving to an incident where a man fell down an embankment in Unity, according to the Trib.

