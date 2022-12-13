Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home

A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation.

Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.

An autopsy of the animal showed the dog died of starvation, according to the complaint.

Steinman was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail, unable to post bond. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals - torture, aggravated cruelty to animals - causing death, and cruelty to animals.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this week.

