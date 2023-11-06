Westmoreland man led troopers on chase, fled from crash, stole dump truck, state police say

A wanted Westmoreland City man was arrested and placed in the Indiana County Jail after leading a trooper on a chase, fleeing from the scene of a crash, then stealing a commercial vehicle Sunday evening in Indiana County, according to state police.

Terry Bruce Ely, Jr., 34, is facing a list of charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft, DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension as well as eight driving violations.

A trooper on patrol around 5:20 p.m. tried to pull over Ely on Route 119 in Center Township after learning he was wanted and had a suspended license, according to a state police report.

Ely fled at a high rate of speed onto Old Route 119 Highway South, where he passed a vehicle on a curve, according to the report. The trooper then lost sight of Ely’s vehicle.

As the trooper continued traveling south, he came across a three-vehicle crash near the intersection with Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township.

The initial crash investigation found that Ely attempted to pass a Ford Ranger, which was also traveling south. His vehicle crossed the double yellow line and traveled into the path of an oncoming Toyota Camry, hitting it head-on then hitting the Ford Ranger, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

The trooper saw two males running from Ely’s vehicle and was able to detain the male passenger.

After Ely fled the crash scene, he stole an unlocked dump truck from Martin’s Diesel Garage, according to the report.

An in-cab camera and a tracking device were installed on the truck and troopers were able to locate it in the area of N. 5th Street and Burns Avenue in Indiana Borough.

At around 7 p.m., troopers found Ely inside the male passenger’s nearby Indiana Bourgh house and took him into custody without incident.

Ely had injuries from the crash and was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment before being lodged in the Indiana County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

