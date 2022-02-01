Westmoreland prison officials say covid cases on the decline

Jan. 31—The most recent surge of coronavirus cases at Westmoreland County Prison appears to have peaked.

Warden Bryan Kline said Monday that no additional cases among inmates have been diagnosed since late last week.

The number of inmates who were in quarantine reached as high as 102 on Jan. 26. That number slowly decreased over the weekend and as of Monday morning, 74 inmates remained in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

"Hopefully, it was a limited surge," Kline said.

Coronavirus cases swept through the prison in January. Kline said 215 inmates contracted the virus in last month, meaning nearly 39% of those in custody at the Hempfield lockup were infected with covid-19. There were 554 inmates at the prison on Monday.

Kline said just 30% of inmates are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccinations are offered regularly to inmates, officials said.

Jail officials last week halted in-person visits and meetings with lawyers in response to the number of new cases. Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway ordered all inmate transfers for hearings be suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus surge at the prison.

Kline said all current restrictions remain in place. Inmates appeared at court hearings from the jail on Monday by video conferencing.

"We're taking it day-by-day," Kline said.

The next criminal trial term is scheduled to begin Feb. 10.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .