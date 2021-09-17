Westmoreland public defender arrested after incident at Seven Springs

Sep. 16—A Westmoreland County assistant public defender was arrested Wednesday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County, charged with kicking a state trooper, according to court documents.

David E. Mulock, 36, who lives in Murrysville, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and simple assault. Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the resort's parking lot after Mulock left the Bavarian Bar.

Attempts to reach Mulock and county Chief Public Defender Wayne P. McGrew for comment were unsuccessful. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Troopers were dispatched to the bar at the request of resort security who reported "(Mulock) was causing a disturbance ... and screaming at security," state police Cpl. Jared Wolff of the Somerset station reported.

Four troopers arrived and found Mulock in a parking lot, where they attempted to arrest him for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, Wolff said.

When he was first approached by Trooper Jared Bruno and asked for identification, Mulock told Bruno "he did not have to see his ID" and repeatedly ignored Bruno's requests, court documents said. Wolff reported Bruno said Mulock appeared to be intoxicated and that he smelled of alcohol.

Bruno attempted to explain that resort security said Mulock had assaulted people at the bar and gotten in a security officer's face and screamed at them when asked to leave, according to police reports.

When Mulock again ignored requests for his identification, instead pulling out his cellphone, Wolff said Bruno attempted to take him into custody and Mulock fell to the ground. Wolff said Mulock resisted officers' attempts to handcuff him and refused to walk to the patrol vehicle. He said the troopers had to carry him to the vehicle.

As they attempted to place him in the back seat, Mulock began kicking his legs and struck Bruno "in his right arm," Wolff reported. No one was seriously injured.

Court documents said Mulock was housed in the county jail in Somerset until he was arraigned around noon Thursday. He was released on signature bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 30 before Rockwood District Judge Sandra Stevanus.

Seven Springs is hosting the 35th annual Westmoreland County Bench and Bar Conference. The event allows members of the legal profession to gather for education, networking and socializing outside of a formal court setting. It opened Thursday and continues through Saturday.

According to the state Supreme Court's Judicial Disciplinary Board website, Mulock began practicing law in 2014 after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh Law School.

According to county records, Mulock began working for the county in 2016. He is a former law clerk for Westmoreland County Judge Timothy Krieger.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.