Westmoreland sheriff warns new round of scam calls are posing as department

Sep. 13—Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert is warning residents that more scam calls are apparently making the rounds claiming to be originating from his department.

In the latest one, the caller identifies themselves as "Officer Chris Hawkins" from the sheriff's department calling from 724-484-6211, he said. It has been reported that the caller gives a variety of reasons a person must appear at the courthouse with a form of identification and payment card.

Albert said the sheriff's office will not ask for checking account, credit card or gift card numbers and personal information should not be given out by phone.

To verify an inquiry claiming to be from the sheriff's department, call 724-830-3822 to check with the office directly.

Scammers will sometimes pretend to be a law enforcement officer and use scare tactics to get someone to hand over personal information or money, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Callers can spoof phone numbers, meaning a local number can appear on caller ID but the person may actually be calling from elsewhere, the commission warns.

A New Alexandria woman was scammed in 2020 out of $7,000 by someone claiming to be from the sheriff's department, according to state police. The suspect told the woman that she could get out of a warrant for her arrest if she bought a prepaid card.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .