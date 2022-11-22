Westmoreland students, driver taken to hospital after school van hit this morning

Three Hempfield Area School District students were taken by ambulance to area hospitals after the van they were riding in was hit from behind this morning.

The students, all from West Hempfield Elementary, the van driver and a monitor were taken to hospitals as a precautionary measure, according to a school official.

The crash occurred along Mt. Pleasant Road around 8:25 a.m., according to a 911 dispatcher.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

