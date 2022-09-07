Westmorland County Show returns with a two-day event

The show is being held over two days giving farmers enough time to exhibit their animals

More than 30,000 people are expected to visit the Westmorland County Show as it is held over two days again this year.

The annual celebration of Cumbrian agriculture has been extended to consecutive days for the second year after a trial run in 2021 proved a success.

Organisers say the longer show gives exhibitors and farmers more opportunity to showcase their wares.

The gathering is also a major social event on the farming calendar.

Farmers from across the county compete in livestock categories

Dairy farmer David Galbraith, who will be organising getting 300 cattle onto the showground on Thursday, said he enjoyed the chance to mix with other people in the industry.

"It's a big event for us and a shop window for us farmers," he said. "When it comes to exhibiting stock it's not about the winning, it's the taking part that's important."

The show is home to a huge food hall which celebrates produce from the county, including cakes, gin, beer and cheese.

Lisa Smith, from Ginger Bakers, said: "It's our county show and we want to be here to see our customers, show off our cakes and have fun."

Chief executive of the organisers, Westmorland County Agricultural Society, Christine Knipe said this year was a test for the two-day format after extending it because of restrictions around the pandemic last year.

Ms Knipe said: "The show was missed in 2020 as it's a social hub for our rural communities.

"We are so proud we are a traditional agriculture show with our links to the countryside and the biggest food hall of local foods in the North West of England, all local producers within a 50 mile (80km) radius."

The show's food hall is a big draw for many visitors

