Weston COVID Cases Continue To Trend In Wrong Direction: DPH

WESTON, CT — The high coronavirus alert "red zone" towns have all but evaporated in Connecticut, but for the current week in Weston, the numbers are trending in the wrong direction.

Weston's coronavirus status remained at the highest alert level, as the town had 20.2 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 4.3 percent between Feb. 20 and Mar. 5, according to the state Department of Public Health.



But there were just 15.3 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period, and the test rate was at 2.9 percent.

It's important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

In the schools, the number of cases continues to drop on the average statewide. In Weston, the Intermediate, Middle and High School, as well as Hurlbutt Elementary School, all reported cases of COVID-19 among their student body, albeit fewer than six each, from Mar. 3-9, according to DPH.

As of Friday, 65.2 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated. In Connecticut, 78 percent of residents have had both jabs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both those numbers are up just 0.2 percent over the previous week. Just under half of Connecticut residents have received a booster shot against the coronavirus.

Weston is ahead of the state curve, with 84.82 percent of its residents fully vaccinated, according to the latest DPH data.

This article originally appeared on the Weston-Redding-Easton Patch