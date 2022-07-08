Weston man sentenced to 8 years in 2019 shooting death of 'best friend' in Wausau

WAUSAU – A 22-year-old Weston man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for killing his best friend.

David Anselmo pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to homicide by drunken use of a firearm for the June 7, 2019, death of Troy Wilcox, 19.

A tearful Anselmo apologized to Wilcox's family, his own family, the court and the community.

"Troy was my best friend, my brother, and I killed him," Anselmo said.

Eight of Wilcox's family members and friends spoke Friday, asking Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Huber to sentence Anselmo to the maximum sentence of 15 years. Some asked for 19 years, one year for each year Wilcox had been alive.

According to the criminal complaint, Anselmo, Wilcox and two other friends were partying June 6, 2019, at Wilcox's house on North Central Avenue in Wausau. After the two friends left early the next morning, Anselmo and Wilcox continued to hang out. They were in Wilcox's bedroom, drinking, playing cards and passing Wilcox's gun back and forth, according to the complaint.

At one point, Anselmo removed the magazine from the gun and gave it back to Wilcox, according to the complaint. Anselmo left the bedroom to go to the bathroom and, when he came back, the gun was sitting on the bed.

Anselmo picked up the gun and checked to see whether there were bullets in the chamber. He told police his finger was outside the trigger guard. He pulled the slide back and the slide slipped forward causing his right hand to slip into the trigger guard and pull the trigger, according to the complaint. The bullet hit Wilcox in the head.

After realizing he shot Wilcox, Anselmo left the house without calling 911 or getting help for his friend, according to the complaint. Wausau police arrested Anselmo when he returned to the home later that afternoon.

Anselmo has been in the Marathon County Jail pending a $100,000 cash bail since June 2019.

Huber gave Anselmo credit for 1,027 days already served and ordered him to have no contact with Wilcox's family.

