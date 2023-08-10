Weston Police investigating burglary targeting South Asian families

Weston police say they are investigating a burglary that may be part of a national theft ring.

This latest robbery happened on Kings Grant Road Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Last week, two similar burglaries occurred in Sudbury, where the victims were of South Asian descent.

Police believe the thieves enter through a second-floor window because those entrances are less likely to be covered by security systems or cameras.

The thieves typically take jewelry or cash.

Weston police are asking anyone with cameras facing the street on Route 117 or Kings Grant Road to give them a call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

