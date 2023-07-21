Weston-super-Mare clean-up sees plastic turned into art

Volunteers were rewarded with a portion of chips for their work

Volunteer cleaners have been out in force to clean up a popular beach before the school holidays.

They collected litter and plastic discarded by holidaymakers on Weston-super-Mare's beach.

Organiser Debbie Apted said: "We need to encourage people not to leave their litter on the beach and look after the wildlife.

"It may look clean now, but you can see so much [litter] coming up already and it's only the start of the season."

Items found by the litter pickers included coat hangers, plastic toys, a glasses case and some training cones.

Some of the litter will be transformed into art materials

Some of the salvaged materials will be used in an arts workshop taking place on the town's high street on Saturday.

Prizes were awarded for the "weirdest, brightest, and most camouflaged" items of rubbish found during the clean-up.

