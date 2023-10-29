Weston-super-Mare: Hundreds more homes set for Haywood Village

Hundreds more homes are set to be built in a new village on an historic Somerset airfield.

Plans for 207 homes in Haywood Village on Weston-super-Mare's old RAF airfield have been granted planning permission by North Somerset Council.

It's part of the second phase of the new village, making up some of the 1,650 homes set to be built overall.

Developer Persimmon says these plans will be built on the southern edge of the site.

The newly approved homes will stand on the old runway, next to where a new 630-place primary school is planned.

The existing Haywood Village Primary School, on the other side of the site, is already oversubscribed.

A village green with children's play equipment is planned in the centre of the development.

Paul Moody, Persimmon Severn Valley's managing director, said: "We're pleased to have secured permission to begin construction on the next phase of our Haywood Village development.

"Our homes will help meet the housing need of the local area, demonstrated in our commitment to cater to a variety of households and tenures."

Permission originally submitted plans for 220 homes, but they were scaled back in October 2022.

A report by council officers said that there were no supporting or objecting comments from neighbours of the development, as the neighbouring homes had not yet been built.

