Weston-super-Mare Promenade art project on natural world to open

A new art project exploring the natural world and our relationship with nature is taking place in Weston-super-Mare.

Named Promenade it will be based at Madeira Cove from 15 to 17 September and will include workshops and artwork.

As part of the event, visitors will be able to take part in a ceremonial water gathering on Saturday evening.

The Swamp Women ritual will see people paint themselves with mud and "make their mark" on a collective banner, before being submerging in Marine Lake.

Rooted in Weston's "unique coastal landscape, Promenade considers an ecology of place, and the environment we live in", organisers said.

The event is taking place at various locations along the town's promenade, from Marine Lake to Birnbeck Pier.

The weekend event also includes walk and talks and community commissions which have been made in collaboration with local groups, led by artists including Kayle Brandon, Tina Hitchens and Jen Greene.

The artworks will include sculptures, natural printmaking and installations.

The free event will also host a life drawing on the shoreline session and a seaweed thinking writing workshop.

Other works include five new micro-commissions called Grains of Sand by North Somerset based artists, including Germaine Budden, Amy Butlin and Alice Cunningham.

