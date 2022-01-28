Weston woman arrested months after child found dead in her home, deputies say

Four months after authorities found a malnourished, unresponsive child in a Weston home, detectives have arrested a woman in connection with the boy’s death.

Lashawn Hampton, 42, was arrested at her home Thursday and is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to Hampton’s home in the 1100 block of Alexander Bend about the child on the afternoon of Sept. 15. The boy was pronounced dead at the home.

His name and age are being withheld under Marsy’s Law, an amendment approved by Florida voters in 2018 that allows crime victims to withhold their name and personal information from the public.

Investigators at the scene that day said the boy had a medical condition that left him bedridden. He was covered in rashes and bedsores all over his arms, legs, torso and back, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A warrant was issued to search the home for “possible criminal neglect,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office said the child died from a lethal combination of the drugs acetaminophen and diphenhydramine — ingredients found in common brands such as Tylenol and Advil.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, deputies said, and a grand jury indicted Hampton on Wednesday.

It is not known whether Hampton was related to the boy; that information is also withheld under Marsy’s Law.

Hampton is being held in the Broward Main Jail without bond.