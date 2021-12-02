Weston woman pleads not guilty to killing 5-year-old daughter, freed on bond

WAUSAU – A Weston woman charged in the death of her 5-year-old daughter and with lying to police about how the girl was injured pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Sumitra Stolp, 36, faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, being a party to the crime of neglecting a child, being a party to the crime of chronic neglect of a child and two counts of obstructing an officer.

Stolp was released on a $75,000 cash bond Wednesday. She had spent 107 days in jail since she was arrested in August. Stolp's next appearance is scheduled for Jan 20.

Stolp's husband, Jonathan, 41, faces charges of being a party to the crimes of neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child and obstructing an officer. Jonathan Stolp has been free on a $7,500 cash bond and $67,500 signature bond since Sept. 29. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17.

According to the criminal complaint, the couple completed adoption of the 5-year-old girl and her younger sister in July. The children had been in their care since January.

Everest Metro police learned about the incident Aug. 15 when they were advised to contact Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield about a child who had been transported to the hospital from Weston, according to the complaint. A physician said the child had a skull fracture, a brain bleed and had tested positive for the presence of alcohol and elevated levels of Tylenol.

A doctor at Marshfield Medical Center told police the child had injuries consistent with possible non-accidental trauma, which would happen after cases of shaking or slamming a child, according to the complaint.

On Aug. 16, a detective spoke with the Stolps at their home. They indicated they had taken the children to a park in Eau Claire that day and the 5-year-old had hit her head while playing on a slide. The couple said she didn't appear to be seriously ill or injured after the incident, according to the complaint.

The couple told police they put the children to bed around 8:30 p.m. and then heard the 5-year-old child stir around 12:30 a.m. They said they took turns soothing the girl and took her downstairs and rocked her in a recliner. Jonathan Stolp rocked with the child until about 1:45 a.m. and then went upstairs. Jonathan said he saw on a video monitor that Sumitra Stolp rocked the child afterward.

Story continues

The Stolps said they gave the girl a variety of medications including Tylenol and Nyquil, according to the complaint. They said she was having trouble sleeping and had a cough.

The child had more than six times the recommended dose of Tylenol in her system, according to the complaint. The alcohol in her blood was caused by the amount of Extra Strength NyQuil she was given. The couple told police they gave the child medications to help her sleep in the past, according to the complaint.

Detectives spoke with Jonathan Stolp separately, and he admitted that he was not watching the monitor and did not know exactly what happened between Sumitra Stolp and the child, according to the complaint.

The couple later admitted they had made up the story about the park, according to the complaint. Sumitra Stolp told police she was holding the girl when the child had abruptly leaned back, and Sumitra Stolp lost her grip. She said the child hit her head on the floor, according to the complaint.

In a later interview with police, Sumitra Stolp said she had tripped on a toy while walking with her 5-year-old daughter. They both fell and Sumitra Stolp said she landed on top of the girl. She said her daughter had slipped out of her hands slightly, according to the complaint. After the fall, the child was not moving and began to convulse, Sumitra Stolp said. Sumitra Stolp said she started to scream until Johnathan Stolp came in, carried the girl to the living room and called 911.

MORE NEWS: Cocktail kits, an 'I Love Wausau' wood block and 4 other local gifts to consider this year

MORE NEWS: Gableman hires investigator who has brought legal challenges seeking to overturn Wisconsin's presidential results

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Weston woman pleads not guilty to killing 5-year-old daughter