Westover narcotics search warrant results in two arrests

Feb. 15—Two men were taken into custody after officers with the Westover and Granville police departments worked together to obtain and execute a search warrant for the distribution of narcotics at an apartment at 25 Linden St. in Westover.

According to criminal complaints filed by Westover Officer Carver, Cortez L. Witherspoon, 37, of Westover, was found inside the residence and confirmed to be the renter of the apartment.

Carver wrote in the complaint that during the search of Witherspoon's apartment, officers located "approximately 10 grams of marijuana, nine oxycodone pills, packing materials, and a large amount of U.S. currency totaling approximately $23, 374."

Previous to searching Witherspoon's home, Carver said officers conducted a routine traffic stop on Holland Avenue that led officers to find multiple subjects in the vehicle who were in possession of narcotics.

According to Carver, officers obtained knowledge and probable cause that a male identified as Tyrell Stephan White, 37, of Fairmont, was selling drugs from Witherspoon's address. White had been staying with Witherspoon at the Westover residence.

Both Witherspoon and White were taken into custody and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Witherspoon's bond was set at $50, 000. White was found to have several felony narcotic and parole violation warrants in Marion County. White's bond was set at $50, 000 by Monongalia County Magistrate Court. He is also being held on an $150, 000 bond from Marion County.

