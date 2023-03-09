Westover PD arrest four on drug charges

Mar. 8—Westover Police made several arrests early Wednesday morning after a warranted search recovered a variety of illegal narcotics inside a residence on Western Avenue.

The search came after Patrolman Cather received information from a confidential informant.

Based on information given by the informant, Cather and Patrolman Carver conducted a follow-up investigation and obtained evidence for a search warrant.

The search warrant was executed at 111 Western Avenue at about 2 a.m. and resulted in the discovery of roughly 21.8 grams of methamphetamine, about 7.5 grams of a cocaine /fentanyl mixture, several scales, numerous plastic baggies, 3 benzodiazepine pills, and a ledger containing transactions.

According to the department, four individuals found inside the residence are now facing criminal charges.

Joshua T. Strobel, 33, of Westover ; Courtney I. Carubia, 22, of Core ; and Lutz Adamczyk, 52, are charged with two counts each of possession with intent to distribute illegal narcotics and one count each of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Timothy C. Strobel, 58, of Westover, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Westover Police Chief Joe Adams said he was proud of the ground work the officers put in on the case.

"Officers Cather and Carver took this lead and exhausted it to a successful conclusion, " he said. "I think this was a pretty big find."

Carubia and Joshua Strobel are being held on $50, 000 bond. Timothy Strobel was released after posting a $3, 000 bond. Court records on the current status of Adamczyk were not yet available by press time.

