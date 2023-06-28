Westover PD finds drugs in Holland Avenue residence

Jun. 27—Officers with the Westover Police Department recovered several types of controlled substances and a loaded gun at a Holland Avenue apartment early Tuesday morning.

According to WPD Chief Joe Adams, police first arrived at the residence in response to a 911 call for a medical emergency. Mon EMS were also on scene and provided treatment to a 21-year-old female whose lips were blue and who was in and out of consciousness. The female was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Police also spoke with an unidentified male who reportedly made the 911 call. He said he only occasionally stayed at the residence and did not live there.

While on scene, officers noticed the odor of marijuana and proceeded to secure the apartment and obtain a search warrant from Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

Upon executing the search warrant, officers located 64 oxycodone, 10 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of crack cocaine, 60 grams of powder cocaine, and a loaded Taurus semi-automatic 9mm pistol.

Adams said WPD is investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made at this time.

