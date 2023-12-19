Westover police make arrest following pursuit

Dec. 18—Police in Westover took one man into custody on Friday following a high-speed chase that ended with a single-vehicle crash.

Officer B. Tetrick with the Westover Police Department reported seeing a blue Dodge Charger on Fairmont Road that was swerving inside the vehicle's lane as well as crossing the center dividing line, which are signs of impairment.

According to Tetrick's report, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, who was later identified as Emmanuel Deontae Gibson, 32, accelerated rapidly and began to flee at high speeds onto Holland Avenue.

While in pursuit of the vehicle, Tetrick watched Gibson's car go into oncoming traffic multiple times, recklessly passing other vehicles in the process.

Tetrick reported the fleeing vehicle reached speeds more than double the posted speed limit of 25 mph.

Gibson eventually lost control and crashed the cat into a utility pole while attempting to pass another vehicle in a blind turn at a high speed, Tetrick stated. He then got out of the vehicle and began to run before being apprehended by the officer.

Tetrick and other officers assisting on scene noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Gibson and the vehicle. Gibson allegedly told Tetrick that he had been smoking a marijuana blunt.

Granville officers assisting with the crash also noticed a firearm on the vehicle's dash, the report said. This was later determined to be a loaded 9mm with a round in the chamber.

A second loaded 9mm handgun, also with a round in the chamber, could be seen through the windshield lying on the floor by the driver's side seat.

Gibson was later found to be a person prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions in Marion County.

In 2017, court records show Gibson pleaded guilty and was convicted of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, two counts delivery of cocaine and fleeing in a motor vehicle in reckless indifference to the safety of others.

Gibson was also convicted of possession with intent to deliver marijuana on April 20 of this year, receiving credit for time served since June 2022.

For the latest alleged offenses, Gibson is charged with two counts of fleeing from law enforcement and one count of persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and a $125, 000 cash bond was set. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

