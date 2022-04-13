Westover police arrest two men after discovering drugs in their motel room

Apr. 13—Two men were taken into custody by Westover Police officers after large amounts of drugs were discovered inside the mini fridge of their motel room.

According to criminal complaints, Patrolman Carver of the Westover Police Department was on a foot patrol of the Econo Lodge Motel in Westover.

While walking by a Dodge Dart in the parking lot of the motel, Carver detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When the officer looked through the driver's side window he was able to see a platter on the center console with marijuana sitting on top of it in plain view, the complaints said.

After running the vehicle's registration information, Carver located the vehicle's owner, Antoine D. Bailey, 23, of Philadelphia, Pa, in a room at the motel. According to the complaints, a second man, identified as Nicholas Z. Miller, 22, of New Castle, Del., was also in the room.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted by Carver where he located numerous amounts of wrapping paper, empty marijuana bags and a small amount of marijuana.

A search of Bailey's person was then conducted, the complaints said, where Carver found about 52 ecstasy pills.

Carver, joined by Sergeant Hilling, obtained and executed a search warrant for the motel room where the two men were staying.

During the search, officers located about a half pound, or 226.8 grams, of methamphetamine hidden in the mini fridge of the motel room, along with a digital scale, the complaints said.

Miller is being charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, which is considered a felony. His bond was set at $10, 000.

Bailey is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I or II narcotic and conspiracy. His bond was set at $55, 000.

Both men were taken to the North Central Regional and are scheduled for preliminary hearings April 22 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.