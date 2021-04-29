Westover Police find meth during traffic stop
Apr. 29—Westover Police say they arrested a Michigan woman after finding about 1.5 pounds of meth in her car during a traffic stop.
Darchelle Beasley, 31, of Lansing, is charged with possession with intent and conspiracy.
"That was a good stop, " Westover Police Chief Joe Adams said. "A pound-and-a-half, It's a good amount. Officer Carver did good police work."
Patrolman J. Carver stopped a white Hyundai Elantra with a "deficient " rear-end brake light, according to a criminal complaint. He told Beasley why she was stopped and removed her and the passenger from the vehicle.
Beasley said she had a "small amount " of marijuana in the vehicle which gave probable cause for the vehicle to be searched, according to the complaint. That searched turned up 691 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, the complaint states.
Beasley is being held in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $100, 00 bond. Adams said her passenger was not arrested.