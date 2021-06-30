Westover traffic stop, house search, leads to five arrests

Jun. 30—MORGANTOWN — Five people, including a Detroit man, were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent by the Westover Police Department in two incidents over three days.

On Saturday, Officer J. Carver saw a green Chevy Silverado with a defective registration light on Dunkard Avenue and the registration returned to a Ford, according to a criminal complaint. Carver stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of Discount Tires.

While speaking with the driver, Bryce Foyles, 20, Carver wrote he smelled marijuana and asked Foyles and his two passengers to exit the car. The front passenger, Wayne Brock, 18, handed over a small bag of marijuana and said, "That's all I have, " according to the complaint.

While searching the vehicle, Carver found about 20 individually wrapped bags of a crystal substance and was told by Foyles the narcotics in the blue backpack were his, the complaint states.

A search of Brock found seven individually wrapped bags with a crystal-like substance in a front pants pocket and Brock then said he had another small bag of cocaine in his front shorts pocket under his pants, according to the complaint.

Carver then asked the rear passenger, Sheldon Pitzer, 24, if he had anything, and Pitzer told him there were narcotics in his front pants pocket. According to the complaint, there were six individually wrapped bags of a crystal-like substance in Pitzer's pants pocket.

Brock is charged with two counts of possession with intent, Foyles and Pitzer are each charged with one count of possession with intent. All were arraigned by Magistrate Ron Bane and are being held in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $75, 000 bond.

On Monday, Renard S. Johnson, 46, of Detroit, and Corrine N. McGinnis, 21, of Morgantown, were inside an apartment on Buchanan Street that was searched by Westover Police for the distribution of narcotics, according to a criminal complaint.

Carver found three digital scales in the kitchen, the complaint states. In the guest room McGinnis and Johnson occupied, Carver found about 25 grams of cocaine and three grams of methamphetamine. Johnson also had $3, 533 on him.

Both are charged with two counts of possession with intent and felony conspiracy. McGinnis is being held in NCRJ in lieu of $150, 000 bond while Johnson is being held on $300, 000 bond. Both were arraigned by Magistrate Sandy Holepit.

