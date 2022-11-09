Westpac Banking's (ASX:WBC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Westpac Banking Corporation's (ASX:WBC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.64 on 20th of December. The payment will take the dividend yield to 5.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Westpac Banking's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Westpac Banking has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 78%, which means that Westpac Banking would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 37.3%. For the same time horizon, analysts estimate that the future payout ratio could be 70% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$1.60 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of A$1.25. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.4% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that Westpac Banking's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.3% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Westpac Banking's payments are rock solid. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Westpac Banking that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

