Westpac Drops as CEO Raises Cost Projection, Flags Uncertainty

(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s shares fell the most since June after Chief Executive Officer Peter King said costs would be higher than previously forecast in 2024 amid inflation and economic uncertainty.

The stock dropped as much as 3.6% on Monday morning in Sydney, after full-year profit met analysts’ estimates. Westpac increased its cost target for 2024 by A$600 million ($386 million) to A$8.6 billion.

“As we approach the new year, there’s increased economic uncertainty and volatility in financial markets,” King said in a statement. “Although supply chain constraints are easing, skilled labor remains hard to find. The biggest challenge for the authorities is to contain the high inflation psychology that is now taking hold in the economy.”

Australia’s biggest banks are benefiting from rising interest rates that are bolstering lending profitability. But with the economy expected to slow next year and fears around an accelerating downturn in the property market, investors are mindful of stress on households that could weigh on the outlook for lenders.

Cash earnings dipped to A$5.28 billion in the year to Sept. 30, according to a statement from the Sydney-based lender Monday. That met the average expectation of A$5.25 billion in a Bloomberg survey of 12 analysts.

While mortgage rates are rising fast this year, there’s little sign yet of pain for borrowers, though next year will likely see fixed-term home loans mature and the impact of higher rates more acutely felt, King said.

“We are not yet seeing increases in hardship or stressed assets,” he said. “Many customers built up savings during the past two years and 68% remain ahead on their mortgage repayments. However, it is inevitable that the impact of higher rates will be felt, including when borrowers’ low fixed-rate loans are rolled over.”

Cost Cuts

While Westpac raised its cost target for 2024, the bank said expenses in the first half of 2023 are expected to be 0% to 2% lower. As part of King’s efforts to simplify the bank, Westpac has completed or announced the sale of nine businesses, according to the statement.

“After the work of the past two years, Westpac is now a simpler, stronger bank,” King said. “We’re continuing to get our costs down.” The firm will also pay a final dividend of 64 Australian cents per share.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Westpac’s 2023 profit should surge after 2H22’s 5-bp margin uplift, it’s the most sensitive to rising rates among large Australian lender we cover. Cost control could also help, but credit seems likely to normalize after 2H’s higher impairment hit. The bank remains well capitalized which will support management’s dividend payout target of 60-75%.”

Matt Ingram - Senior Industry Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence

Rival National Australia Bank Ltd. is expected to release results on Wednesday, while Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. began the earnings season for the biggest lenders last month.

(Recasts and updates with share price from first paragraph.)

