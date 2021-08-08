Westpac to sell Australia life insurance unit to Japan's Dai-ichi for $660 million

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it is selling its domestic life insurance business to Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings for A$900 million ($660 million), as part of efforts to focus on its core businesses.

Westpac has sold several units in the last two years as it cuts costs and doubles down on banking operations following a series of scandals that ramped up regulatory scrutiny.

For Dai-ichi, the deal provides another avenue to boost its overseas business as Japan grapples with a declining population. The company bought Suncorp Group Ltd's Australian life insurance business for A$640 million in 2018.

Westpac said it expects an after-tax accounting loss of about A$1.3 billion on the sale, while the deal will add about 12 basis points to its level 2 common equity tier 1 capital ratio.

The sale is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

The lender also said it signed an exclusive 20-year deal with Dai-ichi's local unit, which insures more than 4.5 million Australians, to sell life insurance products to Westpac's customers.

($1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Riya Sharma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • 4 Stocks That Represent Potential Bargains

    These companies' valuations are more compelling than peers

  • Wall Street Hates This Dividend Stock's Latest Plan. I Love It.

    Earlier this year, Lumen Technologies' (NYSE: LUMN) management indicated a strong interest in selling non-core assets to reduce debt and get the company growing again. The negative reaction may have something to do with Lumen's status as a high-yield stock. Between the divestitures and a plan to ramp up investments in fiber infrastructure, Lumen may need to cut its dividend.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Based on the...

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • At US$3.97, Is It Time To Put Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) On Your Watch List?

    While Accuray Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ARAY ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • Stock Market Crashes Are Common: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up great companies at a discount.