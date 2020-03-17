Westport: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $700,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $41,000, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $305.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.07. A year ago, they were trading at $1.49.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPRT