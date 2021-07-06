Westport apartment was drug operation's hub, spanning 40 homes in Upstate New York, according to criminal complaint

Jul. 6—WESTPORT — A Westport resident admitted to using her apartment to house 50 to 70 members from a drug organization, which she said operates from at least 40 houses in upstate New York, a criminal complaint filed in U.S. district court said.

According to the June 2 complaint filed by federal prosecutors, Marcie M. LaRock said her apartment was the "hub" of the operation, which she would cook crack cocaine for, among other services.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a search warrant at LaRock's address, which was not listed in court documents, Nov. 3, 2020, after police informants bought crack cocaine from her home on multiple occasions, according to the complaint.

During the search, police said they found a large brick of cocaine on a coffee table, multiple plastic bags of either powdered cocaine or crack cocaine, totaling 505.3 grams, a "medium size hunting knife," a "realistic looking air pistol" a digital scale and empty bags, which police believed would have been used to pack the drugs, according to the complaint and a release by the United States Court for the Northern District of New York.

LaRock was not in the home during the search, the complaint said. Instead, Ibn A. Spivey and James J. Kerns, who are both from New Jersey, LaRock later told police, were found inside.

LaRock told police that Spivey and Kerns originally brought about 1,000 grams of cocaine from New Jersey and intended to sell it all within two weeks, the complaint said.

According to LaRock, Spivey and Kerns are a part of the drug operation that sells drugs in the North Country and that it is split into two groups — soldiers and handlers. Soldiers, LaRock told police, sell drugs, while handlers organize and train them to sell.

LaRock told police she estimated that she allowed 50 to 70 people from that organization to sell drugs in her home. She said she decided to give them a safe space after police searched a Plattsburgh home that was used by the same group.

While others used her home to sell drugs, LaRock told police, she would provide the group's "soldiers" with basic needs ranging from food to toiletries to supplies needed to pack and sell drugs. She said she was also responsible for cooking cocaine brought in by "soldiers" into crack cocaine, which is what was sold from her home exclusively, the complaint said.

LaRock also admitted, the complaint said, to vetting and introducing local residents with drug addictions to soldiers to get sales. She claimed that she earned $200 for every $1,000 worth of drugs sold, according to the complaint.

LaRock and Spivey both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to their plea agreements, LaRock and Spivey face between five to 40 years in prison and a term of supervised release of four years up to life.

LaRock is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4 later this year in Albany, while Spivey is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28.

Kerns pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. His trial concluded after four days on June 30, when a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to court documents.

He's scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4. He faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least four years and up to life.

LaRock's case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine Kopita and Troy Anderson.

