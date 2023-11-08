Westport man arrested on multiple charges

Nov. 8—GREENSBURG — A Westport man has been arrested on multiple charges including rape and child molesting following an incident that allegedly took place last weekend.

According to information provided by Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose, at approximately 11:28 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Decatur County Communications received a call from the Center of Hope at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. The caller stated there was a female juvenile at their facility who was being examined as a possible victim of child molestation. The caller further stated that the crime allegedly occurred in Decatur County.

With the information provided, a search warrant was requested and granted for a residence in Decatur County where the alleged crime occurred and evidence was secured.

As a result of this investigation, Thomas Dillan Collins, 27, of Westport, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 6, on several preliminary charges including child molesting, a Level 1 felony; rape, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony; and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

Collins is currently incarcerated at the Decatur County Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance in court.

Sheriff Meyerrose acknowledged the work done by the following people and agencies that brought this investigation to a swift conclusion: Det. Jean Burkert, Decatur County Sheriff's Dept.; Chief Deputy Eric Blodgett, Decatur County Sheriff's Dept.; Cpl Pat Richards, Decatur County Sheriff's Dept.; Deputy Billy Pruitt, Decatur County Sheriff's Dept.; Deputy Curt Harry, Decatur County Sheriff's Dept.; Decatur County Communications; Department of Child Services; the staff at the Center of Hope at Riley Hospital; The Children's Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana; and the Decatur County Prosecutors Office.

Sheriff Meyerrose also reminded Daily News readers that under Indiana law defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.