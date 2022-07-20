Westport Police searching for stolen landmark

The fork in the road saga continues in Westport, Massachusetts after police reported a town landmark was stolen.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, police said the larger-than-life carving of an actual fork placed where River and Old Harbor roads split is missing.

Westport police are looking for anyone who may have information on the missing fork to contact the station at 508-636-1122 or email Officer Wenson at ptlwensond@westport-ma.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW