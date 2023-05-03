Westport schools superintendent says despite Town Meeting outcome, jobs cuts are coming.

WESTPORT — Annual Town Meeting voters' approval of an extra $405,000 to Westport Community Schools — which remains contingent on voters passing a $3 million Proposition 2½ override in the near future — was welcome news for the school district. However, Superintendent Thomas Aubin says it won't be enough to prevent some educators' jobs from being lost after the current school year.

"Probably by the end of the month we'll notify individuals who won't be renewed," Aubin told The Standard-Times on Wednesday, noting his regret. "We try to avoid these kinds of cuts at all costs; it's a morale killer."

According to Aubin, the cuts are necessary to make up for a $335,000 shortfall, and he sees no remaining options other than to cut classroom teacher and/or teaching assistant positions, which he says has long been viewed as a last resort.

Westport Community Schools Superintendent Thomas Aubin speaks at the 2023 Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

Aubin: District out of options

"We've tried very hard ... to ensure that the last cuts we make are those that provide direct service to students, but looking at $1.5 million in cuts over the past four years, we're running out of non-teaching positions," Aubin said. "I challenge anybody to find the fat in our budget. There isn't any."

Tough being a landlord: A New Bedford landlord who evicted tenants is out $8K in rent. But that's just the start.

While it's still not known how many jobs may be lost, Aubin says the amount saved will need to cover the $335,000 shortfall amount.

See what's up in Fairhaven: Will Fairhaven Town Meeting ban plastic bags? Pass override budgets? Read before you vote!

Gratitude to voters

Despite the inevitable tough times ahead, Aubin said he was thankful for Westport voters' show of support for the schools when they approved the additional $405,000 appropriation Tuesday night.

"I appreciate the support the community has shown for the schools and the recognition of the work we're doing," he said.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Aubin says Westport school job cuts are unavoidable