Westportmancharged with assaulting officers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, officials say

Aug. 9—Cohen was charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers — both felony charges — and several misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested in Westport Wednesday and made his initial appearance in federal court, said Matthew M. Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that Cohen was among a crowd of rioters gathered along a police line on the West Plaza of the Capitol grounds. Just before 2:30 p.m., video footage showed Cohen joining rioters in breaching the police line and moving toward a group of officers, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Cohen could be seen in the footage "pushing and shoving" officers with his hands as the crowd surged forward, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

"Seconds later, Cohen rushes toward the officers again, shoving and striking officers with his hands," according to the U.S. Attorney's office. "At some point shortly thereafter, video footage shows Cohen standing in the crowd of rioters, where he can be heard shouting, 'Our House! ' "

More than 15 minutes later, Cohen could be seen entering the Lower West Terrace tunnel, joining other rioters, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He made his way deeper into the mob and started pushing a rioter in front of him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Together, the mob pushed against the police line,

Additional rioters arrived in the tunnel just before 3 p.m. The mob, including Cohen, moved back and forth, "pushing with coordinated force against the police," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Around 3:05 p.m., Cohen went back to the tunnel entrance and started to rinse his eyes after having been sprayed by officers. He remained with the mob until at least 4 p.m. and "continued to assist combined efforts by the mob to push back into the tunnel," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

At some point, Cohen was photographed inside an office in the Capitol. He could then be seen on video leaving the office through a broken window, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The FBI received a tip in July 2022 identifying Cohen as one of the people involved in the riot. FBI investigators later interviewed Cohen, his father and mother at their Westport home where Cohen's father explained Cohen traveled to Washington, D.C., with his mother on Jan. 6, 2021, "in order to attend the political rally taking place that day," according to the statement of facts from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Cohen's father learned after the rally that Cohen joined the march to the Capitol building. Cohen admitted to investigators he entered Capitol grounds and joined a crowd on the front steps of the building. Cohen's mother told investigators she lost contact with her son after they reached the Capitol's outer barriers, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Since the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, more than 1,106 people have been arrested, including 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Cohen is at least the ninth Connecticut resident to be charged in connection with the riot. Most recently, Richard Markey, of Wolcott, was charged last month after he was seen on video beating police officers with a baton during the riot.

Other residents have been sentenced for their involvement, the lengthiest going to Ridgefield resident Patrick McCaughey. He was sentenced in April to more than seven years in prison for assaulting officers in the riot.

Jeremy Baouche, of New London, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to parading and demonstrating. Canterbury mother Jean Lavin and her daughter Carla Krzywicki were each sentenced to 10 days in prison, 36 months of probation and 60 days of home detention after pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a restricted government building.

Three residents — Richard Crosby Jr., of Harwinton, and Groton residents Victoria Bergeson and Mauricio Mendez — have pleaded not guilty to their charges and their cases are pending.