Westport's stolen flatware recovered: Police have found the missing Fork In The Road

Two days after a brazen silverware thief pocketed Westport's famous Fork In The Road, police reported that the landmark has been found.

"The fork has been found and will be returned to the owner," Westport Police reported on its Facebook page on Thursday. "Thank you all for your help locating it!"

The larger-than-life carving of an actual fork sticks out of the ground where River and Old Harbor roads split. Tom Schmitt, who lives nearby, constructed the fork back in 2010 after the idea came to him when he was at a local sawmill to get wood for a different project.

The fork was reported missing on Tuesday.

Tom Schmitt and his wife Kate Schmitt in front of the fork sculpture they installed at the intersection of River Road and Old Harbor Road in Westport. They install the hot dog every year to celebrate the 4th of July.

Westport Police on Saturday were unavailable to comment about the circumstances of the fork's theft or its retrieval.

The iconic utensil has been stolen before. The fork was once snatched and jammed into Elephant Rock – a large elephant-looking rock in the waters off Atlantic Avenue by the Elephant Rock Beach Club. It was replanted with concrete and a rebar spike dug into the ground.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Westport Police have found the missing Fork In The Road