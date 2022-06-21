Westrock Coffee Company Investor Day June 29 at 10 AM ET

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

Westrock Coffee Company | Investor Day 

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 |  10:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET

To register for the event please CLICK HERE.

Westrock Coffee’s senior management team, accompanied by R. Brad Martin, CEO of Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RVAC), will be hosting a webinar to provide investors an opportunity to learn about Westrock Coffee and participate in a live Q&A session.

AGENDA

Opening Remarks

  • Melissa Calandruccio, Managing Director, ICR

Speakers

  • Scott Ford, CEO & Co-Founder, Westrock Coffee Company

  • Chris Pledger, CFO, Westrock Coffee Company

  • R. Brad Martin, CEO, Riverview Acquisition Corp.

  • Will Ford, Group President – Operations, Westrock Coffee Company

  • Elizabeth McLaughlin, Executive Vice President – Sales, Westrock Coffee Company

  • Sam Ford, Executive Vice President – Business Analysis & Customer Experience, Westrock Coffee Company

  • Kyle Newkirk, Executive Vice President – Global Innovation & Insights, Westrock Coffee Company

Q&A

The webcast will include a panel discussion along with a live Q&A session, totaling approximately 120 minutes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories