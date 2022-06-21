Westrock Coffee Company Investor Day June 29 at 10 AM ET
Westrock Coffee Company | Investor Day
Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET
To register for the event please CLICK HERE.
Westrock Coffee’s senior management team, accompanied by R. Brad Martin, CEO of Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RVAC), will be hosting a webinar to provide investors an opportunity to learn about Westrock Coffee and participate in a live Q&A session.
AGENDA
Opening Remarks
Melissa Calandruccio, Managing Director, ICR
Speakers
Scott Ford, CEO & Co-Founder, Westrock Coffee Company
Chris Pledger, CFO, Westrock Coffee Company
R. Brad Martin, CEO, Riverview Acquisition Corp.
Will Ford, Group President – Operations, Westrock Coffee Company
Elizabeth McLaughlin, Executive Vice President – Sales, Westrock Coffee Company
Sam Ford, Executive Vice President – Business Analysis & Customer Experience, Westrock Coffee Company
Kyle Newkirk, Executive Vice President – Global Innovation & Insights, Westrock Coffee Company
Q&A
The webcast will include a panel discussion along with a live Q&A session, totaling approximately 120 minutes.