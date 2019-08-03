WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Will Pay A 1.2% Dividend In 4 Days

It looks like WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 8th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of August.

WestRock's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.82 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, WestRock has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current stock price of $36.85. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether WestRock has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. WestRock is paying out an acceptable 55% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether WestRock generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 34% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. WestRock's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.4% a year over the previous 5 years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. WestRock has delivered an average of 25% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

Is WestRock worth buying for its dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. In summary, it's hard to get excited about WestRock from a dividend perspective.

